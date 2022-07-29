PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.86.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PAR Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

