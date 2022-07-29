Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.17 ($0.13), with a volume of 247451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

Parsley Box Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.13.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

