Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 239 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $126.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

