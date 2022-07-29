Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $944.39 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

