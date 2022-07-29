Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $944.39 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057813 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015410 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.