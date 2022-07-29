Pearson (LON:PSON) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.34) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.94) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 844.50 ($10.17).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 750 ($9.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,569.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 761.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 725.39. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($10.65).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.