Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

