Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to $998 million – $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.40. 15,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,710. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pentair by 421.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 261,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

