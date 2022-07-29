Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,866,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613,504 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $924,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

