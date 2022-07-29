PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Cut by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS opened at $49.06 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.