PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 113,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.06 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $49.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.