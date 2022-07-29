PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.
PGT Innovations Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of PGTI opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.38.
PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
