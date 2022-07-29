Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-$5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 174,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

