Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-$5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PM stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 174,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

