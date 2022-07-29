Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 156,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

