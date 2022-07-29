PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $524,623.35

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $524,623.35 and approximately $109,765.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,000,000 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.