Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAB. Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,980. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

