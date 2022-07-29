Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 221.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NYSE PDM opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

