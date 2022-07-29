Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

