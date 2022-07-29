Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 25,406 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

