Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 103.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

