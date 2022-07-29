Piper Sandler Raises Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $58.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

