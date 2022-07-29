PIXEL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,872.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $726,367.27 and approximately $6,872.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,719.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00632214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00273851 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014941 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

