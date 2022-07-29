Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Plexus

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.