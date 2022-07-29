Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 606.7% in July

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 606.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.83 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

