Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 117.6% in July

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.51 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

