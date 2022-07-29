Polkamarkets Hits One Day Volume of $444,467.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $444,467.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.17 or 0.99984959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003891 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00127638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,456,232 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

