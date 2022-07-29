PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $607,202.15 and approximately $86,994.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.