PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $607,202.15 and approximately $86,994.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.