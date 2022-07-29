Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 826,740 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Poshmark Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $805.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $401,864.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

