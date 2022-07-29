PotCoin (POT) Price Down 29.3% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $492,137.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.17 or 0.07162377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00177317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00258739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00661147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00676807 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005695 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,382 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.