PotlatchDeltic Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $7,478,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.