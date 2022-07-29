PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.36 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.