PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.41.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.36 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

