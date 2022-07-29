Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 64.3% in July

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the June 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 1.9 %

DTIL stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

See Also

