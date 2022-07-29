Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
PD has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.07.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
TSE PD opened at C$85.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$86.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -6.18. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$35.82 and a 52-week high of C$109.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Further Reading
