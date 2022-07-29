Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $142.55

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.55 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 140.10 ($1.69). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 140.30 ($1.69), with a volume of 3,877,823 shares trading hands.

PHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.20 ($2.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,458.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

