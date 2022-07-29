Primas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $540,932.00 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $506,831.09 and approximately $540,932.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00256939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.