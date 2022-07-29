Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Shares Up 2.7%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.87. 29,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 113,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.