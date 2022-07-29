Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Reduced by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

