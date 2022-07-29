PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,516 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

PropTech Investment Co. II Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

