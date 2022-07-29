Propy Market Capitalization Achieves $63.62 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $63.62 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.