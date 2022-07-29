Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $302.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

