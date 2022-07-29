Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,145 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IYR opened at $99.55 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

