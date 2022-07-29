Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 11,742 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

