Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.21% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

