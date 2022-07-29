Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $230.54 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

