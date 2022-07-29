Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

