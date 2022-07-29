Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 678 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $192.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $198.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

