Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $597.64 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.