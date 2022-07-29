Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $597.64 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
