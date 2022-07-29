Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $1.74 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

