Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 167,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,642,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 342,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPD opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

