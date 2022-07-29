Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

